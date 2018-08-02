Subscribe for 17¢ / day

 A lot of fun was had at the annual "Float Your Boat" competition at the Farmington Water Park. 

Overall winners and taking home the "People's Choice" Award were Connor Farrell and John and Lillian Garner.

Elenore and Emma Campbell won the "Titanic Award" and Jasmine Coleman and Hannah Westcott won "Most Creative".

Photos provided by Laura McLean

