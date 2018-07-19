Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Summer fun in Farmington
Shawnna Robinson

Cardboard Boat Regatta 

July 25

Build a boat, and test it against the rapids of the lazy river at the Farmington Water Park. Boats may be made from cardboard, glue, paper (must be dry), and tape! Name the boat and submit entries at the Farmington Civic Center or online at farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx.

Movie in the Park, sponsored by State Farm Agent Chris Morrison

July 27

Farmington Parks and Recreation and State Farm Agent Chris Morrison Present "The Incredibles" at Long Park. Refreshments will be provided.

Fall Soccer Registration Deadline

July 29

Farmington Parks and Recreation is proud to offer Youth Co-ed Soccer once again for 2018! This is a recreational league and teams will be formed from free agents that register for the league. For more information contact the Farmington Civic Center at 756-0900 or email dunger@farmington-mo.gov.

Baby Boomer Reunion Concert 2018

Aug. 3-4

The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert lights up the Farmington Centene Center stage for the 16th straight year during its annual time slot of the first Friday and Saturday, this year on Aug. 3-4. Tickets are still available and can also be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or by phone at 756-0900.

Traditional Irish Dancing

Wednesdays in September 

The class offers an introduction to traditional Irish dance along with a great workout. The class focuses on basic technique, position and rhythm. Steps are low impact, working to increase stamina and improve coordination. No dance experience is necessary for either the child or adult classes, which will culminate in the learning of a full Ceili (group) dance to music.

The cost is $40. There are four classes for each age group, lasting one hour.

Ages 5-12 class is at 6 p.m., with ages 13-adult at 7 p.m.

Participants should wear comfortable athletic clothes and shoes.

Tim Hawkins 

Nov. 29-30

Hammack Advisory Group, LLC brings you a night with Tim Hawkins. Buy tickets online at timhawkins.brushfire.com/events/445170.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments