Reviews for the 2018 General Federated Women’s Conference, held at Union Station in St. Louis last month, got an excellent review by visiting international and national members.
Some 1,000 women attended the three day event in downtown St. Louis., including La Donne Snavely of Farmington, president of the Mississippi Valley Region, who hosted the convention. Snavely was very pleased at the attendance and performance of the Annual Convention in Missouri.
“One thing that was so successful was the new tactic the Convention tried this year, of having seven states work together to host the large event. It was well organized and workshops and programs were well attended.” she said.
Seven states helped organized the large convention: North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Snavely has been the President of the MVR from 2016-2018. She opened the Conference and welcomed guests from throughout the US and world. The GFWC is the largest women’s volunteer business organization in the world. There are two GFWC clubs based in Farmington: The Monday Club, and Fortnightly Club.
Among the highlights of the GFWC convention was the Canine Companions for Independence table where attendees could visit this year’s mascot, Brock IV. On the fashion runway, models showcased re-usable tote bags as part of a “recycling” program for Conservation. The “Helping Hands” service program reported on their successful packaging of more than 40,000 meals for the “Rise Against Hunger” program. Both local GFWC clubs are involved in local volunteer programs.
For more information contact LaDonne Snavely at 756-5290.
