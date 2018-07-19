Subscribe for 17¢ / day

GloryBound, a men’s quartet from Heartland Baptist College in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is holding a concert at 7 p.m. on July 26 at Faith Baptist Church, located at 625 Burks Rd. in Farmington.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Heartland Baptist Bible College is dedicated to training men and women to serve the Lord with their lives. Every year, the young men of GloryBound travel across the country to minister in churches and youth camps.

“Calvary’s Touch” is the newest release of the GloryBound Quartet.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments