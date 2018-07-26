Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Interstate Batteries Donates

American Veterans Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll presents a certificate of appreciation to Gary Harris of Interstate Batteries in Farmington for their donation of two wheel chair batteries to help a disabled veteran.

 Provided by Tony Carroll

