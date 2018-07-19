Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Laura Belle Hosts Grand Reopening
Emily Kammerer, center, cuts the ribbon on Tuesday for the re-grand opening of Laura Belle Boutique, located at 24 East Columbia St. in Farmington. Kammerer recently purchased the store, specializing in maternity, baby, kids clothing and toys. On hand for the event were family, friends as well as representatives from the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

 Shawnna Robinson, Farmington Press

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Farmington Press Managing Editor

