PARK HILLS - In the “Babysitting Basics” class offered July 9-13 by Mineral Area College’s summer enrichment program, College for Kids, students learned how to start a babysitting business and care for kids. On Friday, however, a very special guest covered what they should do in the event of an emergency.
“Babysitting Basics” teacher Morgan Comnick taught students how to handle separation anxiety, ward off boredom, handle bedtime with ease and more. They also made parent checklists, business cards, tote bags full of “tricks” and had several important, pint-sized guests on whom to practice their new skills.
That Friday, Tom Bergner, St. Francois County Ambulance District paramedic and EMS educator, taught students how to discern when a Band-Aid was sufficient and when they should call 911. He gave the class an overview on how to handle minor emergencies and then demonstrated basic CPR for infants, toddlers and adults. A MAC Associate Degree in Nursing student, Faith Radosevich of Park Hills, was also on hand to help with hands-on demonstrations and to ensure students properly executed the techniques.
College for Kids Director Melissa Kline said the students performed well.
“All week, students received a wide range of invaluable skills and tips for handling different behavioral issues and how to establish their babysitting business, but the first aid and CPR section of the course is perhaps the most important,” she said. “It has the potential to save a life. I am extremely grateful for the partnership Mineral Area College shares with the St. Francois County Ambulance District.”
Comnick said that, while students will not be officially certified in First Aid or CPR, the students now have enough information to help them deal in a crisis with a little more composure. She pointed out St. Francois Ambulance District does offer CPR and First Aid certification, and offered to open a class just for the College for Kids “Babysitting Basics” class.
For more information about College for Kids, contact CFK Director Melissa Kline at 573-518-2342 or by email at CFK@MineralArea.edu. Information is also located on the college website under community outreach at www.MineralArea.edu.
