Lincoln Intermediate 'raring' for new year

The administration team at Lincoln Intermediate is gearing up for the 2018-2019 school year, with new programs being implemented and a new assistant principal eager to begin building relationships with students.
Principal Matt Boyer said the building staff and leaders have been working to provide students with new opportunities and planning to grow the building into the future.
“Our preparation for the school year has been mostly pushing ourselves as a building with opportunities for students and trying to individualize some things,” Boyer said. “Probably most notably, we’ll be starting ‘Genius Hour’ this year, where students have a choice in what they want to learn about. They sort of research the topic and eventually turn it into a project.”
Boyer said Genius Hour will allow students to have more of a say in the sort of topics they are learning and the projects they are working on. In addition to the Genius Hour, Boyer also said the building is working to earn distinctions that had been earned by the middle school this past year.
“Our aim is, within a couple years’ time, to apply for a national school of character,” Boyer said. “We hope to get that honor just like our middle school did. It’s kind of the pinnacle of achievement for character. The middle school is doing a lot of good things and we’ve got a lot of good things in place now.”
An example Boyer gave of a unique opportunity planned for students is a Google Hangout planned by Science Teacher Brad Barron that will connect students with a representative from NASA in October.
Also new to the building is Assistant Principal Aaron Bryant, who came to the district a few years ago as a teacher and has assumed his new role at Lincoln Intermediate. Bryant said he has spent the summer preparing for his role through conferences outside the district and team-building activities within the district.
“Over the summer, we went to a lot of administrative conferences and I got to listen to a lot of the leading lines of school leadership,” Bryant said. “I think being in that atmosphere was really good for me in developing that voice.
“We also did a couple of district development-type retreats where we go and do a lot of team-building activities and a lot of self-reflecting on using things from my role in the past to my new roles. There were a lot of opportunities for me to grow and get more comfortable in this role. I think there’s a lot of effective tools to use. You’re never going to be 100 percent ready, but I think I’m as ready as I’m going to be to tackle the day-to-day and to be able to be the voice to lead the staff.”
Originally from Hazelwood, Bryant first came to the district two years ago as a fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary.
“I taught nine years of fifth grade in Crystal City,” Bryant said. “I taught there almost a decade then came to Farmington the year before last and taught fourth grade at Roosevelt Elementary. So I’m going into my third year in the Farmington School District.”
Bryant said his goal for his first year as assistant principal is to build relationships with the students and staff in order to more effectively carry out his role.
“Mainly I want to continue building those relationships with the kids,” he said. “I think that’s going to eliminate a lot of problems down the road. I want to be both visible and available. That’s one of my main goals: being very available and very visible. I want to get into classrooms and do some observation, then get back with teachers and start those conversations. That’s kind of my main objective for this year.”
With the beginning of the school year just around the corner, Bryant said the whole staff and faculty of Lincoln is eager to get back in the swing of things.
“I’m really excited about getting back to school,” he said. “We’re raring to go here.”
