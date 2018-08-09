Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I have always tried to look for the common sense reason in any ordinance that the city proposed over my 14 years on the council. This ordinance concerning the sale of alcohol in Long Park does not meet that test. This ordinance targets one organization, one event, one location, and basically one day out of the year. Using the excuse that it is a family event seems lacking. There are many family events in this city and other places that serve alcohol. What would happen if the chamber moved Country Days to Engler Park - still a family event - will the ordinance be amended?! What is the difference between Long Park and Engler Park?! Again, this ordinance fails to meet the common sense test. There MUST be an underlying motive for this ordinance.

Dennis W. Smith

Farmington

