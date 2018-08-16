Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MAC Practical Nursing Students Graduate

Mineral Area College graduates of the community college’s 58th class of the Practical Nursing Program participated in ceremonies on July 27. Graduating students included: (front row) Ajaii Bryant, Chanda Hamilton, Leslie Traut, Alison Patterson, RaeAnna Moyers, and Christine Fahland. Middle row, from left: Hannah Gibson, Anna-Katherine Miller, Amber Weiss, Barbara Heady, Emma Jones, and Marie Collins. Back row, from left: Lisa Williams, Stacey Redmond, Brett Miller, Tristan Rosa, Austin Bequette, Angela Cox, Emilee Kay, and Samantha Finley.

 Provided by Hastings Creative Images

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area College graduates of the community college’s 58th class of the Practical Nursing Program participated in ceremonies on July 27 at the community college’s Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills.

Graduating students included:

Austin L. Bequette, Farmington; Ajaii M. Bryant, Farmington; Marie E. Collins, Ste. Genevieve; Angela R. Cox, Fredericktown; Christine S. Fahland, Ste. Genevieve; Samantha A. Finley, Bonne Terre; Hannah T. Gibson, Bonne Terre; Chanda E. Hamilton, Des Arc; Barbara J. Heady, Fredericktown; Emma C. Jones, Park Hills; Emilee M. Kay, Fredericktown; Anna-Katherine Miller, Farmington; Brett A. Miller, Farmington; RaeAnna K. Moyers, Bonne Terre; Alison J. Patterson, Bonne Terre; Stacey E. Redmond, Park Hills; Tristan M. Rosa, Desloge; Leslie A. Traut, Perryville; Amber J. Weiss, Park Hills; Lisa M. Williams, Bonne Terre.

Class officers for the Practical Nursing Program’s 58th graduating class included: Christine Fahland, president; Stacey Redmond, vice president; Emilee Kay, secretary; Emma Jones, treasurer; Barbara Heady, assistant treasurer.

Mineral Area College Practical Nursing Program Coordinator Pam Junge, MSN RN welcomed the graduates, their families and friends, while Angela Erickson, MSN, RN, director of Allied Health, recognized guests and conferred graduation certificates

For more information regarding the Practical Nursing Program at Mineral Area College, call 518-2172.

