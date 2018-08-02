In 2005, Isaac and Lynette Hallock found themselves in the middle of a storm.
The couple, along with their daughter, Abbi, were living in New Orleans at the time Hurricane Katrina struck.
“We evacuated up here and weren’t sure what was going to happen,” Isaac said. “We created a website and started networking with local churches and churches from down in Florida and Louisiana – just to be able to help to stay in touch with our connections.”
Isaac said the couple were invited to share with churches about their experiences and how congregations could get involved to help out with relief efforts in New Orleans.
Out of that experience, the couple would begin Hallock Family Ministries, which also includes their two other children – Eli and LilyGrace.
“We just kind of morphed from there a vision that Lynette and I had shortly after we were married about doing a family ministry where we could travel around, sing, share our testimonies,” he said, “but also help local churches develop their ministries.”
A celebration called “No Other Name” is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 at First Baptist Church of Farmington, located at 210 North A St.
Isaac said the event will be an evening filled with “praise and worship”
“Other than it being a night of worship,” Isaac said, “it will also be an introduction to the community for the Hallock Family Ministries” as well as HFM Conservatory.
The mission statement for the not-for-profit Hallock Family Ministries is “leading people into a deeper relationship with Jesus through mentoring and discipleship.”
“We do that through music, worship, family ministries, bible studies,” he said, “and, we’re hoping in the near future to work with (Lynette’s father, John Jackson) to do English as second language classes.”
Materials for the bible studies have been ordered. Sessions will take place once school starts back up, with sessions taking place at the ministry’s office located at 114 E. Columbia St.
“That’s for anyone in the community – especially of different faiths,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to come together and see what the bible says and how we have our different views…the end goal is they will have a new understanding and knowledge of God’s word.”
He said the couple also offer marriage coaching and enrichment opportunities.
Isaac noted the sessions are biblically-based, but couples do not need to be attending a church to attend.
The ministries also offer consultation to church leaders. Isaac said they’ve helped churches work on budgeting issues, develop areas of ministry and all the needed background involved. They’ve also helped congregations looking to enhance their ministry opportunities and how to train volunteers to serve in those new programs.
“A lot of it is communication and relationship aspect,” he said.
The ministry also provides assistance in the area of multi-media and sound to further enhance ministries.
In addition, there are computer classes offered to give the basic information on technology.
“It starts with the very basics and goes to how to open a Word document, type, save and print…how to find a document you’ve already created,” he said, “how to open a social media account and from there it goes on to internet security … what to do when you’re on the internet, what not to do.
“When you’re purchasing online, what’s OK to give and what’s not OK…just so they can have peace of mind when using the internet but having a comfort level of knowing what security levels are in place to protect them.”
On the worship and music side, the ministry has held retreats, performed at small conferences, worked with choirs – giving an “extra boost” to the worship experience. They’ve also performed at corporate events throughout the year.
Isaac and Abbi take the lead in leading the music ministry part, while Lynette leads the bible studies and coaching programs.
He’s been involved in ministry for 24 years. The family returned to the area last year after living in Illinois.
“We thought, ‘what can we do to help (the ministry) grow,” he said. “That’s when we started thinking about HFM Conservatory.”
Voice lessons, piano lessons, and music theory and composition classes are being offered through the conservatory.
For more information, contact Isaac at 618-798-1088 or www.hallockfamilyministries.org.
