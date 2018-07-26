Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ozarks Federal donates to March of Dimes

Provided by Dena Branstetter

 Provided by Dena Branstetter

Ozarks Federal Interim CEO Steve Sloup and Account Specialist Mindy Pingel, presented a check for $5,009 to Haley Clark, development manager of the March of Dimes St. Louis Market. Monies donated to the March of Dimes stay in our local communities.

Ozarks Federal conducts an annual fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness. Employees at all five Ozarks Federal locations participate in fundraising activities. Thanks to the generosity of the local communities, Ozarks Federal’s fundraising campaign continues to support the March of Dimes!

Ozarks Federal gives approximately $30,000 to various civic and nonprofit organizations in our local communities each year, in addition to its annual campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness and the March of Dimes.

Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan is truly a “community bank.” Taking care of the local communities, one cause and one customer at a time.

