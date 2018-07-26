Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Post Presents Certificate Of Appreciation

American Veterans Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to Tim Azinger, Executive Director of L.I.F.E., Inc. (Center for Independent Living) in Farmington for their donation of battery recharger for an electric wheelchair to help a disabled veteran.

 Provided by Tony Carroll

American Veterans Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to Tim Azinger, Executive Director of L.I.F.E., Inc. (Center for Independent Living) in Farmington for their donation of battery recharger for an electric wheelchair to help a disabled veteran.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments