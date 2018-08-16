Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America (PMMA) announced the appointment of Rodney Quinton, administrator at Heart & Soul Hospice in Farmington, Missouri, to the role of full-time regional director of operations effective July 1.

Quinton joined Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington as RN case manager in December 2006 and was named administrator in 2009. His nursing career includes work in a hospital emergency room and in mental health. Before becoming a nurse, he was an industrial engineer in the field of clothing manufacturing.

Rodney will oversee Heart & Soul Hospice locations in Farmington, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas. Heart & Soul Hospice is an extension of PMMA’s services to seniors in Kansas and Missouri and serves a 50-mile radius around Farmington, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas.

“Rodney has a wealth of administrative experience,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president of health and wellness. “We are excited to bring him into this position of oversight for the Heart & Soul Hospice organization.”

Quinton has an associate of science degree in nursing from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, and has been an RN since 2005.

For more information, contact Jeanne Gerstenkorn at 316-685-1100. For information about Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, contact Lisa Diehl, corporate communications director, at 316-685-1100 or Ldiehl@pmma.org.

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 17 locations and 2 Heart & Soul Hospices in Wichita, Kansas and Farmington, Missouri. Learn more at PresbyterianManors.org.

