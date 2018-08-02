Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WEST PLAINS – Elizabeth (Betty) J. Copeland, West Plains, has been awarded the Judge Harold and Martha M. Henry Endowed Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.

Copeland, a 1976 graduate of Farmington High School in Farmington, is a sophomore health information technology major at Missouri State-West Plains. She is the wife of Harold W. Copeland Sr., West Plains.

