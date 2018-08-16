Cadence Kekec may only be 6 years old – but she’s already a world champion.
This July, the soon-to-be first grade students traveled with her parents, Jon and Sondra, plus siblings twins Parker and Ella, 4, and Dorian, 2, to the Professional Disk Golf Association (PDGA) Junior World Disc Golf Championships in Emporia, Kansas July 10-14.
And, the family returned home with Cadence as a World Champion in the ages 6 and under female division, and Parker at second place in the male division for the same age group.
She was a little shy when it came to talking about her experience – but wanted to tell about her experience to help encourage other kids to take up the activity.
Sondra said Cadence has been playing for a couple of years, at least.
Cadence gave an obvious answer when asked what her favorite thing about playing disk golf was.
“Being a world champion,” she said.
And, what was her secret to receiving that award?
“By working really hard at disk golf,” she said.
One of her favorite things about being a world champion is that she was awarded a golden basket, made new friends and got to play with her brother, Parker.
And, she was excited to tell about how she got the score of a four by “throwing the disk really hard” using a roller throw.
A roller is a disc golf throwing technique where the disc rolls along the ground rather than flies through the air.
Sondra said Cadence does a good job at each of the methods of throwing – forehand, backhand and roller.
Plus, she was able to putt really well during the competition.
“That’s probably what we worked the hardest on,” Sondra said. “It’s hard.”
The sport teaches about courtesy in playing sports and is a perfect outdoor activity for the whole family. Sondra said the tournament planners did a great job working with the players.
“We’ve never been to Junior Worlds before…,” Sondra started to say before Cadence added, “Well, I’m going to Junior Worlds next year.”
“You betcha,” her mom said. “We’ll work really hard and you’ll get to move up a division next time.”
Cadence is looking forward to the new school year – in particular, art class. And, she received a writing awards when she was in kindergarten.
“I also like to read ‘Hop on Pop’ by myself,” she said.
For the Kekecs, disc golf is truly a family affair. The family has disk golf baskets in their backyard so they can practice at any time. Other times, they can be found at any of the local disc golf courses – including the course at Engler Park, where the family was found playing on one Friday afternoon.
Jon was instrumental in helping design the course at Mineral Area College. A story in the Daily Journal this spring said 13-year-old Luc Majeske of Farmington saw the need for a disc golf course on the Mineral Area College campus and made it his Eagle Scout project.
The course was designed by Jon, a music teacher at Lincoln Intermediate, who has been involved in the sport for 14 years. They received help for the course from the Mineral Area College Foundation.
Sondra, a chemistry teacher at North County High School, formed North County High School Disc Golf Club. North County is the first school in the Parkland to start a club but she hopes more will follow soon.
The story said Jon would love to start a club at Lincoln Intermediate. He co-organized a new indoor disc “putting” league at the Farmington Civic Center this spring and the couple are working with Parks and Recreation again to offer a starter class for kids.
The Kekecs are members of the MAD Golf Club – Mineral Area Disc Golf Club.
Reflecting on their experience, Sondra said it was everything the family hoped it could be.
“Everybody from the PDGA was there, making sure that it was accessible for the little kids – they’re at a different place in their game and they’re adjusting things on the fly,” she said. “They were just awesome.
“We had a really great experience there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.