Cozean Memorial Chapel is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you.

Residents can download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either Apple App or Google Play, for smart phone and enter in their code: 4541.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where emergency room staff can further access this critical information. 

This app is available to the entire community. For more information, visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

