Walters’ work accepted into South Korean music conference

Dr. Andrew Walters, a 1985 graduate of Farmington High School, is traveling to South Korea for the Internation Computer Music Conference. One of his electronic music pieces will be performed at the conference on Aug. 9.

 Provided by Linda Walters

Dr. Andrew Walters, formerly of Farmington, was accepted into the International Computer Music Conference in Daegu, South Korea. His electronic music piece, Red Plastic Bell Abstract, will be performed on Aug. 9 at the Daegu Concert House Chamber Hall.

The piece uses computer generated sounds and sound recorded from plastic objects. Along with Walters’ music, there will be compositions from many other computer music composers from around the world.

Walters and his wife, Cheryl, will attend the conference and visit many places in Seoul and Daegu.

Walters attended Farmington High School, got his B. A. at Millikin University, his M. A. at Northern Illinois University and received his doctorate from University of Illinois. Presently he is an associate Professor of Music at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.

He is the son of Jerry and Linda Walters of Farmington.

