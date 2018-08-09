Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - Aug. 9, 2018
Thanks to John Crouch, Dylan Vogelsang, Maxine Cole, Jim Dugal and the "Bullis Team" featuring Paris, Genevieve and Nancy for correctly guessing the St. Joseph Catholic Church as last week's "Where Is It?". Know where this week's location can be found? Email the Farmington Press offices or call 518-3628.

 Shawnna Robinson, Farmington Press

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

