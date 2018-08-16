Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - Aug. 16, 2018

Thanks to Jim Dugal, Jim and Nancy Bullis and Tom Meyers for guessing last week's "Where Is It?" featuring the Christian Church in downtown Farmington. Know this week's location? Contact the office at 518-3628 or by email to guess.

 Shawnna Robinson, Farmington Press

Shawnna Robinson is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-518-3628 or srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

Farmington Press Managing Editor

