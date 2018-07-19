Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - July 19, 2018
Last week featured the glass bricks found at Trimfoot Company. Thanks to Maxine Cole, Rich Luebcke, Jim Dugal and Jim and Nancy Bullis for guessing. Know where this week's feature is located? Contact the Farmington Press office at 518-3628 or email srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com

 Shawnna Robinson, Farmington Press

