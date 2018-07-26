Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Where Is It?' - July 26, 2018
Thanks to Dylan Vogelsang, Jim Dugal and Jim and Nancy Bullis for guessing last week's "Where Is It?" location, featuring St. Paul Lutheran Church. Know where this week's location can be found? Contact the Farmington Press office at 518-3628 or email srobinson@farmingtonpressonline.com.

 Shawnna Robinson, Farmington Press

Shawnna Robinson

Tags

Farmington Press Managing Editor

