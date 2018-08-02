Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Women's Connection meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Tea Room.

Dr. Jean Harmening, special feature, is a small animal veterinarian for 32 years, practicing in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and now at the Animal Medical Center in Park Hills, is certified in Veterinarian Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine.

She will talk about the Five Element Theory that helps define the personality type of the patient and then what type of imbalance is causing the patient's symptoms. The elements used are; fire, earth, metal, wood, and water.

Attendees are asked to use the Casey Street entrance.

Guest Speaker, Tina Price from Abilene, Kansas is a wife, mother grandmother and writer, who grew up in a home where she experienced much turmoil and pain. She transparently shares her experiences with unplanned pregnancies, abortion, and an unhealthy pursuit to be a perfect women.

In sharing her story of "Opening the Gate of Hope Through Shared Brokenness", she desires to encourage others to believe, no matter where they've come from or what road they have walked ... there is hope.

To make reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch, call Barb at 747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

