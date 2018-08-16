No matter where I go in Missouri, folks are worried about healthcare. Worried about whether they’ll be able to afford a trip to the emergency room, afraid they can’t afford their prescriptions, or anxious they won’t be able to afford coverage because they’ll lose protections that prohibit insurance companies from discriminating against folks just because they’ve had the nerve to be sick before.
These fears are real—and they stick with me each and every day. Folks are seeing their prescription drug costs go up and up, while at the same time the pharmaceutical companies that make the drugs saw massive windfalls from the tax bill. Missourians are seeing our Attorney General join with 19 other states in a lawsuit that would gut critical protections for those with pre-existing conditions. And just this month, the Administration opened the floodgates for insurance companies to offer junk health insurance plans that may not cover maternity care, emergency room visits, or prescriptions—or that could charge the elderly or those who have pre-existing conditions more for their care.
So it’s no wonder Missourians are concerned. But what’s most shocking is instead of working together to make commonsense, bipartisan fixes that would help lower costs, many politicians have instead decided to sabotage and undermine our healthcare while letting insurance companies and the pharmaceutical industry run wild.
But they’ve got another thing coming for them, because when it comes to protecting Missourians’ healthcare, I don’t back down and I won’t let up.
We can’t go back to the days when cancer survivors were denied coverage, or children born with health issues are overlooked by insurance companies gripped with so much greed you’d think their CEOs are green. Missourians with pre-existing conditions deserve quality healthcare just as much as anyone else.
To get healthcare under control, we’ve got to start with basics—drug prices have got to come down. That’s why I’ve fought to pass into law my bipartisan bill to bring more competition to generic drugs.
Skyrocketing drug costs are also hurting Missouri’s seniors and costing Medicare billions more than is necessary. A report I released last week found that Medicare could save nearly $3 billion in a single year if we allowed the government to negotiate drug prices. When we don’t allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices we’re giving Big Pharma a big payout at the expense of working Missourians.
There are a lot of problems facing our healthcare system right now, and there are a lot of families worried about whether they can afford next week’s prescriptions or next month’s doctor’s visit. And that’s why I won’t stop fighting to make sure Missourians get a fair deal—quality care they deserve at a price that they can afford. Taking care of each other should never be a partisan issue, and I’ll keep working with whomever I can to ease those fears and worries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.