Editor's note: The following are statements released following the July 19 tragedy in Branson.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones in the horrible tragedy last night in Branson. I’m thankful for the Missourians who have responded to the emergency by rushing to the scene to prevent greater loss of life and provide support to the survivors. I’m praying for everyone affected by this terrible disaster.” – Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08)

“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Table Rock Lake. My prayers are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. I thank the first responders and members of the community who have assisted in the response and recovery effort. I will continue to be in contact with state and local officials, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Coast Guard as the investigation moves forward.” - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

“Our hearts are heavy for those families involved in the tragedy that struck in Branson last night. Sincere thanks to the first responders and those on the scene helping in the search and rescue.” - U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill

