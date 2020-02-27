Farmington to hold Spring Clean-Up Week

The city of Farmington will hold its annual Spring Clean-Up Week April 6-9.

"City crews will begin picking items each morning at 7:30 a.m.," said Larry Lacy, Public Works director. "Please have rubbish in containers at the curb or in the alley. We will not take anything your trash service takes, such as trash bags, cardboard boxes or items in garbage cans."

He added that the crews will not pick up leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, siding or construction waste products.

"We will not take anything larger than two men can handle. Appliances must have compressors removed," Lacy said. "If we are unable to complete a ward in a single day, we will finish the following day."

Residents need to check out what ward they live in and leave all rubbish by the curb by no later than 7:30 a.m. on their specified morning.

The Spring Clean-Up Week schedule is:

• Ward One – Pick up Monday, April 6.

• Ward Two – Pick up Tuesday, April 7.

• Ward Three – Pick up Wednesday, April 8.

• Ward Four – Pick up Thursday, April 9.