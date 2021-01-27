 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington to start Pre-K, Kindergarten screening
0 comments

Farmington to start Pre-K, Kindergarten screening

Farmington to start Pre-K, Kindergarten screening

Truman Learning Center will be the site for Pre-K and Kindergarten screening in March and April. Be sure and check the dates to make sure you don't miss taking care of this important step in having your children ready for school in the fall.

Starting in March and April, the Farmington School District will begin screening Pre-K and Kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pre-K screenings will be held March 16–18. Children must be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Kindergarten screenings will take place April 13-15. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Screenings will be held at Truman Learning Center. Please bring your child's birth certificate, shot record and proof of residency to the screening appointment.

Call Truman learning center to set up an appointment at 573-701-1370.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFCHC receives vaccine
Health

SFCHC receives vaccine

  • Updated

St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale announced on Friday that they have received their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News