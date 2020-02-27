Farmington unique community in doctor – population ratio

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
To a parent, one of the most frightening experiences is the sound of a sick child crying in the night. Add to this fear the knowledge of a sleepless night with no nearby doctor to call for help, a long journey to see a doctor the next day, plus the unknown consequences of delay, and you have the picture of what is happening in most rural areas throughout the nation.
Farmingtonians are the lucky ones! We live in one of the few rural communities which are blessed with exceptionally fine doctors and medical facilities, seemingly rare in our times. We have the Medical Arts Clinic, staffed by nine medical doctors, the Farmington Clinic and other private offices or services of eight osteopathic doctors, and two general hospitals fully staffed and fully equipped with the finest in modern equipment.
In most of the communities surrounding Farmington, according to recent reports, there is a crying need for doctors. There are hospitals with no surgeons, and some have no obstetricians and have closed their delivery rooms to expectant mothers. Their needs are acute!
Leaders in these towns are working diligently to recruit and establish doctors for their people. Their task is not a simple one. Fredericktown is constructing a clinic, Ste. Genevieve and Perryville are looking at joint needs.
According to one recent news item, there are approximately 1,000 buildings in the country that were designed for doctors and are now vacant. Even Farmington, where we seem to be so fortunate, more doctors are needed.
According to Jack Hirsch, business manager of the Medical Arts Clinic, there isn’t a doctor in Farmington who doesn’t work a 12-16-hour day. He stated that the clinic could well use another surgeon, a pediatrician, an internist, and more general practitioners. Of course, it is possible that this need could be lessened somewhat when the areas near us succeed in their efforts to get doctors.
When asked why doctors have come to Farmington — and stayed — Mr. Hirsch stated that there are a variety of reasons. The group concept of medicine has been well established for over 20 years, making a clinic an attractive place to fit special fields of interest.
In a well-staffed clinic or hospital, which includes a surgeon, an internist, a pediatrician, an obstetrician, and others with special interests, the doctors can refer patients within the community making it more convenient for doctor and patient.
Perhaps with the exception of the surgeons, most of the county seat doctors are “family” doctors, however. That is, they all see and know families as a unit, which makes treating each individual easier because of family histories, problems, etc. Of course, this also is made possible by the fact that we live in a small community where people are closer.
Also, Farmington is a growing, thriving community. It is “a lovely town to live in.” It has a wholesome environment in which to rear a family. Educational facilities are second to none. And without the problems of city living, one is only an hour away from all the recreational, cultural and educational conveniences of St. Louis.
Neighboring communities are finding it difficult to difficult to care for their population in a medical way, and it would be hoped that they can find immediate success with their projects to remedy the situation.
One thought which should be kept in mind. In an age of advanced technological knowledge; in a time when more young people are going on to college, earning degrees in a wide variety of fields, how many of us at home and in our schools are stressing to our youth the acute need for doctors in the rural community.
Certainly, it is a difficult life to lead; it takes years of preparation and hours of self-sacrifice; but it surely is one of the most rewarding lives a man or woman can choose.
Several of our local doctors have grown up in the Farmington area. It is fortunate that they loved their community enough to come back to practice in it. This sort of building from within is the best kind, and we would hope to have a new generation of doctors to carry on.
Physicians or surgeons presently making residence in Farmington and in either private practice of staff members of Farmington Community Hospital or Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital are James A. Armantrout, D.O.; Tom Burcham, M.D.; Juan Cancelada, M.D.; C.E. Carleton, M.D.; C.W. Chastain, M.D.; F.R. Crouch, M.D.; Jack V. Gallagher, D.O.; Stanley M. Glick, D.O.; Robert A. Huckstep, M.D.; Alvan G. Karraker, M.D.; David A. McFadden, D.O.; W.D. Morris, D.O.; R.A. Neudigate, D.O.; George A. Oliver, M.D.; P.C. Reynierse, D.O; George L. Watkins, M.D. and L.M. Stanfield, D.O.