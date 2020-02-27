Farmington unique community in doctor – population ratio

Also, Farmington is a growing, thriving community. It is “a lovely town to live in.” It has a wholesome environment in which to rear a family. Educational facilities are second to none. And without the problems of city living, one is only an hour away from all the recreational, cultural and educational conveniences of St. Louis.

Neighboring communities are finding it difficult to difficult to care for their population in a medical way, and it would be hoped that they can find immediate success with their projects to remedy the situation.

One thought which should be kept in mind. In an age of advanced technological knowledge; in a time when more young people are going on to college, earning degrees in a wide variety of fields, how many of us at home and in our schools are stressing to our youth the acute need for doctors in the rural community.

Certainly, it is a difficult life to lead; it takes years of preparation and hours of self-sacrifice; but it surely is one of the most rewarding lives a man or woman can choose.

Several of our local doctors have grown up in the Farmington area. It is fortunate that they loved their community enough to come back to practice in it. This sort of building from within is the best kind, and we would hope to have a new generation of doctors to carry on.

Physicians or surgeons presently making residence in Farmington and in either private practice of staff members of Farmington Community Hospital or Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital are James A. Armantrout, D.O.; Tom Burcham, M.D.; Juan Cancelada, M.D.; C.E. Carleton, M.D.; C.W. Chastain, M.D.; F.R. Crouch, M.D.; Jack V. Gallagher, D.O.; Stanley M. Glick, D.O.; Robert A. Huckstep, M.D.; Alvan G. Karraker, M.D.; David A. McFadden, D.O.; W.D. Morris, D.O.; R.A. Neudigate, D.O.; George A. Oliver, M.D.; P.C. Reynierse, D.O; George L. Watkins, M.D. and L.M. Stanfield, D.O.

