Farmington United Fund exceeds $15,000 goal

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 28, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser – Editor
A donation by Iron Mountain Forge to the Farmington United Fund this week pushed the money raised over its $15,000 goal, said Fund Chairman Kevin Engler.
The Christmas total came to $17,500. With two more money-raising events remaining, Engler predicted the grand total would be about $25,000. “That’s right where we need to be,” Engler said.
The United Fund is a group of organizations and businesses in Farmington who have donated time and money to help the needy in this area. All of the money and donations raised by the fund will go to the Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul and the Ministerial Alliance.
Most of the contributions to this year’s fund came as a result of the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign. Engler said many volunteers and organizations manned the bells and money-holding kettles for hours each week. Last year, the fund collected approximately $2,700 in kettle donations. This year, that amount increased to $10,000.
Checks may still be sent to Engler and should be made payable to the Salvation Army United Fund. Two big fundraisers are still planned to bring in additional money. Engler said the Jaycees are having a benefit dance on Jan. 19, and Walmart is conducting a car raffle with the winner to be drawn April 1.
The Jaycees dance will be at St. Joseph’s School and costs $30 per couple. There will be a dinner catered by Plank Road Inn, dancing and refreshments. A highlight of the evening will be a drawing for a trip to Las Vegas. Tickets may be purchased by calling Engler or Greg Shinn.
Engler said the work of everyone involved with the fund was greatly appreciated. And while he said he couldn’t name everyone, a few groups and individuals put in several hours each week for the fund. Those groups are The Optimists, Teacher’s Association, Lions Club, Commerce Bank, First State Bank, Ozarks Federal, Rotary Club, BPW, Xi Theta Sigma, FMA workers, Farmington Middle School National Honor Society, several area churches, Don Johnson, Ed Pfaff, Jack Weber, Joan Ruby, Bob Thompson and Bob Dow.
“Those guys were great,” Engler said, “When I had an opening. I called them and they came in.”