Farmington United Fund exceeds $15,000 goal

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 28, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser – Editor

A donation by Iron Mountain Forge to the Farmington United Fund this week pushed the money raised over its $15,000 goal, said Fund Chairman Kevin Engler.

The Christmas total came to $17,500. With two more money-raising events remaining, Engler predicted the grand total would be about $25,000. “That’s right where we need to be,” Engler said.

The United Fund is a group of organizations and businesses in Farmington who have donated time and money to help the needy in this area. All of the money and donations raised by the fund will go to the Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul and the Ministerial Alliance.

Most of the contributions to this year’s fund came as a result of the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign. Engler said many volunteers and organizations manned the bells and money-holding kettles for hours each week. Last year, the fund collected approximately $2,700 in kettle donations. This year, that amount increased to $10,000.