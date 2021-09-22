Farmington veterans store supports those who served

Area vets have a new ally in a Vietnam veteran whose new store not only offers a wide variety of military-themed items for sale, but donates all of its net proceeds to a number of veteran services.
Midwest Veterans Outreach and Store opened its doors July 1 at 1101 Maple Street in Farmington. Overseen by military veteran Jim Williams, the 501(c)3 Not for Profit organization sells military memorabilia and other items to both veterans and the general public.
“One hundred percent of our net proceeds go to the Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, Amputee Veterans of America and any veteran that walks through this door that needs help,” he said.
“I’m Navy and served during Vietnam. I used to have a business in this area and then went to work for Southwestern Bell and they shipped me down to Texas. When I came back, I went to work for Habitat for Humanity. I ran across a guy in De Soto that had a veterans store and that stirred my heart. I’ve been doing this for about 10 years in one form or another.”
Williams believes this is his way of giving back.
“It’s important that people support the military in a lot of different ways, because the military has always supported this country," he said. "You give up a chunk of your life for this country, you deserve to be recognized.”
Many of the displays in the store are stocked with clothing emblazoned with military insignia, various patches from military units and a growing inventory of smaller military surplus items.
Williams displayed a red shirt that is part of a program that he supports.
“Remember Everyone Deployed,” he said. “Every Friday you wear your red shirt. To join the platoon, it’s $15 a month ongoing. For that you get the name of a serviceman or woman which you can correspond with directly. Once a year at Christmas, we’ll put together a care package you can send to them.
“For anybody that was in the service, anytime you get a letter from home it’s a good thing. It’s good for morale, it’s good to get mail from somebody. This gives people a one-on-one contact with somebody and it also gives them better information on what things are really like. If we rely on the national media, we’re never going to get the truth.”
Williams points to another shirt with a flag and the word "Navy" across the chest. He points out a holographic seal affixed to it.
“They’re officially licensed by every branch of the military,” he said.
The store will accept donations to resell to help funding, but sometimes Williams just passes the donations on through to help the community.
“Lowe’s donated $14,000 worth of PPE,” he said. “I could have sold it, but we’re re-donating it because not only does the community support the troops, but the troops support the community. The people that are the troops are members of your community. That’s what people forget.”
Williams came up with a mission statement for the store. It reads:
1. Our mission is to assist in any and every way possible any and all veterans and or family members, to provide resources either in the form of information, transportation, medical supplies, limited financial assistance or referral to programs, counseling for mental health issues even to the point of household goods and services to eliminate stress or areas of stress for veterans.
2. Our mission is simple straight forward and uncomplicated. We do not use committees as all decisions are made quickly and in house at the time of the interview.
3. We promote a positive image at all times no matter what the circumstances are, as we all know HOPE is a precious commodity and not to be lost especially when life's issues arise in a family environment.
4. We accept donations of usable and re-sellable goods to fund our programs, as well as solicit donations from various sources, including the private sector and corporations.
5. We actively support the Wounded Warrior Project financially, as well as the Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, DAV and Team RWB, and several others.
6. This organization while new in charter has over 10 years of experience assisting veterans and families and over the course of the last 12 months has helped 727 families in the Jefferson, St. Louis County and St. Louis City area.
7. We have a 24/7 phone line to make resources available at the time they are needed and store hours to be available during the day for non-emergencies.
Reflecting on the time he served in the military, Williams recalled what has changed through the years and what has remained the same.
“The military’s changed, but the one thing that has remained constant is that those boys put their life on the line for this country,” he said. “You’re not the same. You are a different person. Some things stay with you and some things don’t. Some things are easy to forget.
“It’s a shame, when you think back through history, (General) George Patton got himself in a lot of trouble for smacking a soldier because he had battle fatigue,” he said. “Now it’s PTSD. There’s been a lot of positive advances, and I do a lot with PTSD veterans. When you go in, your life changes. Everything about your life changes, the way you live everyday changes. The transition back to civilian life is difficult, and a lot of guys don’t adjust well.”
With the passing of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Williams talks about where he was and what he was doing at the time of the attacks. He was working in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“Our office was in the flight path for the airport,” he said. “It got awfully quiet that day and for some time afterwards. When 9/11 happened, I was at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. We took care of their internet service. You talk about a place tightening up and locking down. We had security clearance and everything else, but they ran us out in a heartbeat. Because of my attachment with the Navy — and that was amplified by working on the airbase — that drove it home even more.”
Williams spoke about some things that his organization has done for veterans and their families in their time of need. He points to a picture hanging in the window of a Navy sailor with local ties that died while in the service.
“That young Navy Corpsman that died — his family has a Navy flag," he said. "It came from here. It cost them nothing. There’s a guy that is a Vietnam vet and was wounded, he was trying to get challenge coins. Every time he would order them, he would get 1971-75, and he was over there in 1966. I found them for him and got them. A guy came in the other day and wanted a patch from his Fourth Infantry Division. That’s the old style patch. I bust a hump to try to get these guys what they want. There’s a lot of memories in there — good and bad.
“That’s what I’m trying to develop. I’m trying to get people involved. That’s a sense of commitment. You recognize these things. When I meet somebody that’s as serious about it as I am, that’s great.”
Williams also works with Patriot Trolley in making regular trips to the Vietnam Wall in Perryville.
“All I have to do is worry about making the rent and keeping my programs supported,” he said. “I don’t care about making any money. I don’t make any money here. That’s not what it’s about, it’s about duty and service.
Williams held up another shirt on sale at the store. The logo read, “Vets Lives Matter.”
“The bottom line is that,” he said.
For more information, contact Midwest Veterans Outreach and Store at midwestveteransoutreach.org, or call 573-664-1180.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
“One hundred percent of our net proceeds go to the Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, Amputee Veterans of America and any veteran that walks through this door that needs help.” Jim Williams, store owner