Farmington veterans store supports those who served

“Our office was in the flight path for the airport,” he said. “It got awfully quiet that day and for some time afterwards. When 9/11 happened, I was at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. We took care of their internet service. You talk about a place tightening up and locking down. We had security clearance and everything else, but they ran us out in a heartbeat. Because of my attachment with the Navy — and that was amplified by working on the airbase — that drove it home even more.”

Williams spoke about some things that his organization has done for veterans and their families in their time of need. He points to a picture hanging in the window of a Navy sailor with local ties that died while in the service.

“That young Navy Corpsman that died — his family has a Navy flag," he said. "It came from here. It cost them nothing. There’s a guy that is a Vietnam vet and was wounded, he was trying to get challenge coins. Every time he would order them, he would get 1971-75, and he was over there in 1966. I found them for him and got them. A guy came in the other day and wanted a patch from his Fourth Infantry Division. That’s the old style patch. I bust a hump to try to get these guys what they want. There’s a lot of memories in there — good and bad.