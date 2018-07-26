Consolidating the zoning table

Tim Porter is director of development services in Farmington. He marked one year in that role on Tuesday.
On that date, Porter explained the recent ordinance passed by the city amending the Table A which defines uses in zoning districts.
Porter said the first stop for anyone looking to develop a piece of property in Farmington is Table A and is available on the city’s website.
“Outside the building code requirements, the first thing we look at is our land use ordinance – our Table A,” he said. “Table A takes a specific type of use … and is a fairly simple grid matching the particular type of use (under consideration) with the zoning.”
Porter said the table shows if the use is allowed or not allowed, if a special use permit is required or if it qualifies as a home-based business.
In the case of a special use permit, six questions are asked of the proposal. Those questions look at if the proposal substantially increases traffic hazards or congestion; adversely affects the character of the neighborhood; substantially increases fire hazards; adversely affects the general welfare of the community; overtaxes public utilities and would be in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Revising the legislation was under consideration when Porter came on board as director last year.
Part of that was condensing the table from 34 pages. Now, the table consists of 19, easy-to-read pages.
“(The legislation) was to simplify Table A,” Porter said. “If you look at the old Table A … it was last revised in 2014 and was 34 pages long.”
Porter said the Planning and Zoning Commission – along with City Administrator Greg Beavers – did the legwork of condensing the table before he came on board.
“What we found ... was a lot of redundancy,” Porter said. “You would have, essentially, two (items) that could be grouped together allowed equally throughout the zones. Rather than have them on two separate lines, what Greg and Planning and Zoning (commission) did was consolidate and put a lot of multiple uses that had the same use restrictions across zoning districts onto one line.
“In doing that, we were able to take the 34 pages and consolidated it down to 19.”
The director said the new table is easier to look at for developers.
He noted the requirement for a special use permit has been condensed as well.
“For example, if somebody wants to put a cell phone tower on their lot … that requires a special use permit because it impacts the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s something the neighbors need to be involved with. But, one thing we did with our new Table A, is we took away the requirement for a special use permit for storage buildings.”
Porter said there has been a misnomer recently in that the city would not allow the construction of any additional storage facilities.
“I’ve had people tell me that,” he said, noting he told them in fact the city required a special use permit for many years. “What we did – instead of leaving it that way – we simplified it with planning and zoning and council’s blessings.”
Part of that, Porter said, was asking Planning and Zoning commission members what they would consider allowable locations for such facilities.
“They said it would make sense to have storage sheds in commercial zones, perhaps industrial zones,” he said, “and, in some residential zones where there might be a specific need – where there are duplexes, apartments, trailers – more non-permanent housing where people might need the ability to store items, whether they are short term or not.”
Porter said removing the special use requirement took away one of the “clogs of bureaucracy that folks face” when it comes to development.
“We revised it, simplified it with the idea being we wanted to be as transparent as we can,” he said. “We want anybody to be able to look at it and figure ‘I can do this’ or ‘I can’t.' As a result of that consolidation, when you took all that information and consolidated it in one, we’ve had to tweak it a little bit.”
One example shared by Porter is the city can not restrict where a school or church can be located.
“You can enforce your normal requirements … how much parking is required and building code,” he said. “But, you can’t restrict them. If they want to go in an industrial zone or residential zone, it is an allowable use there. It may not be feasible – perhaps the type of building they are wanting to build is too much for the lot or there is not enough ground there to provide adequate off-street parking.”
He noted there are evolutions throughout the years or case law passed leading to the need to change.
Porter said the growth of the community lends to the importance of setting regulations in place.
“The challenge is – from a planning point in using our comprehensive plan – you have to think outside the box some times,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to remember it is a guideline.”
