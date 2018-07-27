Council approves runway updates

The Farmington City Council meeting on Monday was less than 30 minutes, with just a couple of items up for council approval.
Among the items passed during the administrative portion of the meeting were first and second readings on ordinances relating to work at the Farmington Regional Airport.
Council granted approval – after a first and second reading of each ordinance – contracts with Jviation, Inc., as well as a contract with Parking Lot Maintenance, LLC for airfield pavement maintenance.
Following the meeting, City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the contracts are for an extensive maintenance project totaling about $205,000 to remove the markings on part of the airfield, relocate to the new FAA standards, as well as sealing the asphalt on the airfield.
“The engineering cost is pretty weighty when it comes to airfield projects,” he said, “because a federal requirement is that there be an on-site engineer any day that work is being performed. So, it gets pretty expensive
“The good news for Farmington is FAA and MoDOT pay 90 percent of the bill. The airport sponsor pays the other 10 percent.”
Beavers said the markings are beginning to fade, leading to the need for the work.
Also during the meeting, the council approved the city to explore the possibility of adding another School Resource Officer (SRO) for the Farmington R-7 School District.
Currently, the district has two resource officers – at Farmington High School and Farmington Middle School. The salary for the officers are paid in a 50/50 split between the city and the district.
During the Public Safety committee report, Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said the new officer would most likely be based at Truman Learning Center.
“The school district did say they would like to have another SRO,” Beavers said. “We think that’s valuable … a good thing for not only the school, but for the community in general. It helps us enhance safety for the children, it helps us enhance safety for the staff.”
He noted the upgrades made by the district to enhance student and staff security, including vestibule entryways and the requirement of visitors needing to “buzz in” at each building.
“They’ve taken some very significant steps and spent some very significant money to ensure the schools are as safe as possible. We think this is something we need to jointly do and take care of.”
The city administrator said there has been no opposition expressed by council during recent budget talks.
“If we do it, and if it is approved, it will probably not be until December or January before we can actually field the new officer,” he said. “We have to select somebody, we have specialized training they have to attend … if it’s a new officer, then they have the 12-week field training they have to go through with us, then the specialized SRO training. It would likely be something we would add in January.”
