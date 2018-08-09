The Farmington City Council will meet for three public hearings before the start of regular session tonight.
The public hearings begin at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 110 W. Columbia St., with regular session beginning at the conclusion of the hearings.
The three public hearings include an application for a Planned Unit Development at Lot 1 of amended IDA Residential Subdivision located on South Henry Street, submitted by Peak Land Rentals, LLC on behalf of Farmington Industrial Authority; application for historic designation of property at 101 E. Columbia St., submitted by Seth Pegram on behalf of Samuel Audrey Properties, LLC and an application for a final record plat for property at 826 Potosi St. submitted by the city.
A first reading by title only on the three items are the only legislative items on the tentative agenda for regular session.
Other items on the tentative agenda include a voice vote for the approval of a liquor license to Alyse Eck at 3 N. Jefferson St., under the Administrative Committee Report.
Council action items under the consent agenda include two resolutions. The first is for a contract with Finish Line Mechanical Contractors, LLC for debris grinding at the City Farm. The second is for a contract with CE Contracting, Inc. for 2018 Coyote Street drainage improvements.
The public hearing and regular session are open to the public.
