A special session of the Farmington City council is called for 2 p.m. today at Long Memorial Hall, located at 110 W. Columbia St.
The tentative agenda notes there are no votes scheduled or legislation to be presented. The tentative agenda also notes Mayor Larry Forsythe called for the meeting to be held.
The lone item on the tentative agenda is a discussion item – noting the council will meet with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors regarding consideration of liquor permits not being issued at Long Park.
During the July 23 Farmington City Council meeting, a first reading was held on bill number 30012018, amending the municipal code of Title XI: Ordinance violations, Chapter 210: Offenses concerning drugs and alcohol.
The amended draft ordinance would repeal a section of the municipal code relating to the prohibiting of drinking in public places. The draft ordinance states “it shall be unlawful for any person to consume intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating been in the streets, alley, parks or any other public place in this city, except when a permit for a picnic license or caterer’s license has been issued by the city.”
The draft ordinance goes on to state the consumption of such items in Long Park “shall not be permitted at any time and the City shall not issue permits for a picnic license or caterer’s license that would allow for the consumption of intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating beer in Long Park.”
The ordinance states the council desires to amend the code upon the recommendation of Mayor Forsythe.
Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Co-Director Laura Raymer addressed the council regarding concerns of the ordinance during the public participation portion of the meeting.
“The proposed change to the existing amendment would prohibit the issuance of any type of catering or picnic license within Long Park,” she said at the meeting. “With its passage, this amendment will impact the Chamber directly by prohibiting the inclusion of the beer garden in the location it has held for several years.”
Raymer went on to say the success of Country Days – including the beer garden – impacts the available programs, services and events the chamber is able to provide the region.
“As this amendment stands to affect such a large group of people,” she said on July 23, “the chamber respectfully requests a meeting next week between our organization, City Administrator Greg Beavers and Mayor Forsythe to discuss the ordinance further.”
During the July 23 meeting, Ward IV Councilman Tom Joyce asked what made Long Park different than the other parks. Beavers said, in conversations with Forsythe, the mayor’s view is for the park – and the Country Days event – to be viewed as a family event. The mayor was not in attendance at the July 23 meeting.
“(Forsythe) is opposed to the sales of beer within the park,” Beavers said. “He’s not opposed to the chamber selling beer … they could find another property to sell it at.”
