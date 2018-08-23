Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Boil water order
File photo

The City of Farmington's Public Works Department is issuing a precautionary boil water order and water outage warning for the following addresses: North Carleton Street:700, 705, 709, 723, & 727; East Karsch Boulevard:429, 433, 447, 451, 455, 459, 463; and 602 Moore.

The water will be shut off Friday at approximately 7 a.m. and be restored at 5 p.m. to repair the water main.

The order will be lifted as soon as bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic use. It usually takes a minimum of three business days to get the samples back and lift the precautionary boil order. A subsequent announcement will be made to let customers know when the order is lifted.

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to:

Boil all water used for human consumption. This will include all water used for drinking; cooking and even water used while brushing your teeth.

You will also want to boil the water you use when making coffee. Coffee makers will not boil the water as it filters through to the coffee pot.

When boiling water, it should come to a full rolling boil for a total of three minutes. After you have achieved a full rolling boil for at least 3 minutes, let the water cool before consumption.

You should also turn off the water supply to your icemaker if you have one. If you cannot turn off your icemaker, you should throw out all of the ice made until 24 hours after the boil order has been lifted.

For more information, you can contact the Farmington Public Works Department at 573-756-0608.

