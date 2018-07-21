Needle Works returns on Tuesday

The Farmington Public Library is hosting a class featuring all things needles and yarn – plus a lot of fun.
“Needle Works” meets from 5:30-7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Farmington Public Library, located at 101 North A St. in Farmington.
Librarian Bonnie Coleman said the class is open to all ages and all skill levels – from beginner to expert.
“If they want to learn, give input or show someone how to do something,” she said. “Knitting, needlework – anything (involving) needles.”
And, she said, the class focuses on all types of needle art – from knitting to crocheting and needlepoint. Coleman said the group has also discussed counted cross stitch.
“If they are a beginning, if they have a child that wants to learn … bring them in,” she said, “it’s fun.”
Participants work together in a large group talk about the different types of items available, even demonstrating special techniques and showcasing projects.
She said needlework projects are different than quilting in that most projects are completed by an individual – not typically in a large group such as this.
Coleman added it’s a fun way to learn more about the crafts – and enjoy the company of others with similar interests as well.
“We have two ladies that are working on socks,” Coleman said. “It’s really unique because one lady will have four needles going at one time. It looks really complicated, but she said it’s not.”
There is no registration required to attend. Each attendee is to bring their own needles and yarn along with whatever other equipment is needed.
Library patrons should note the facility closes for the annual cleaning from July 30 to Aug. 4.
Any materials due that week can be dropped off in the book drop at the north side of the building. Library staff will be available that week to check in items left in the drop. Those wanting to renew items that week can call 573-756-5779.
