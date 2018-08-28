Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Boil water order lifted

The City of Farmington, Public Works Department is rescinding the precautionary boil water orders sent out on Aug. 23-24.

The affected area included North Carleton Street addresses of 700, 705, 709, 723, and 727; East Karsch Boulevard addresses of 429, 433, 447, 451, 455, 459, 463; 602 Moore; and North Carleton Street, between College Street and Karsch Boulevard.

The department received results back from the laboratory showing the water meets or exceeds requirements. The press release stated the department asks residents please pardon any inconvenience this has caused. For more information, contact the Farmington Public Works Department at 573-756-0608.

