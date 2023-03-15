Fashion Girl, located at 101 East Columbia in Farmington, is running a promotion for tuxedo rentals at the store. The store offered $5 off for every tuxedo rented at the store for the 1993 Farmington High School Sweetheart Dance and will run the same promotion for the 1993 FHS prom. In turn, the store presented members of the FHS Cheerleading squad with a check for $350 to be used for cheerleading camp. Pictured are FHS cheerleading captains, from left, Dayna Mell, Carletta Smith, Amy Mell and Jane Jackson. Tammie Burns, far right, sales representative at Fashion Girl, presents the check on behalf of the store. This photo originally appeared in the March 2, 1993, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
FASHION GIRL PRESENTS CHECK TO FHS CHEERLEADERS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rob and Lien Walt, owners of Rob’s Guns and Battlefield Laser Tag, have announced the opening of their business in the Leadington strip mall l…
A man is in police custody this week following an alleged accidental shooting that killed a man over the weekend. Police said the incident hap…
A former City of Park Hills employee filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week against the city and its mayor, alleging he was unjustly…
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Desloge resident was injured in a Monday morning crash involving three drivers.
A Fenton man received an eight-year prison sentence last week for involuntary manslaughter related to a 2021 vehicle accident that killed a Bo…