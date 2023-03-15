Fashion Girl, located at 101 East Columbia in Farmington, is running a promotion for tuxedo rentals at the store. The store offered $5 off for every tuxedo rented at the store for the 1993 Farmington High School Sweetheart Dance and will run the same promotion for the 1993 FHS prom. In turn, the store presented members of the FHS Cheerleading squad with a check for $350 to be used for cheerleading camp. Pictured are FHS cheerleading captains, from left, Dayna Mell, Carletta Smith, Amy Mell and Jane Jackson. Tammie Burns, far right, sales representative at Fashion Girl, presents the check on behalf of the store. This photo originally appeared in the March 2, 1993, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor