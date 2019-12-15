Fatal crashes on U.S. 67
On Sunday evening, a little after 5 p.m., three fatalities occurred as a result of several crashes on southbound U.S. 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As of press time, names and ages were being withheld until families could be notified.

According to MSHP, three separate crashes occurred as the vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 67.

The initial vehicle reportedly lost control on the bridge and traveled off the roadway just south of Cash Lane.

A second vehicle lost control and crashed near the initial accident. A third vehicle pulled off the road onto the right shoulder. Reportedly, occupants of the third vehicle stepped out of the vehicle to assist those on the crash scene.

According to preliminary information from the MSHP, a fourth vehicle lost control near the scene, rolled off the road and struck three of the pedestrians who were out of the vehicle. Each pedestrian was killed.

The Daily Journal will update this story as more information becomes available and after the families are notified.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

