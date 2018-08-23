COLUMBIA, Mo. — Andy Hill has spent more seasons at Missouri than all but one football assistant in team history, but even for the staff’s longest tenured coach, it’s never too late to try something new.
He’s spent most of the last 22 years coaching the team’s wide receivers, but after an offseason staff shakeup, Hill is now Barry Odom’s special teams coordinator, a shift Hill has called invigorating.
“It’s good for an old guy like me to have some new stuff to do,” he said in the spring.
Hill’s new job comes with a perk. Two, actually. He’s in charge of what might be the Southeastern Conference’s best punter-kicker tandem in Corey Fatony and Tucker McCann, first- and third-team choices on the media’s preseason All-SEC team, respectively.
Last fall, Fatony built on his already strong college career, averaging 44.3 yards a punt, the best of his first three years in the program. Distance only tells half the story of Fatony’s value. His placement was so accurate, Mizzou allowed only 11 punt returns all season and ranked 13th nationally in net punting, averaging 41 yards per attempt with return yardage factored into the equation. Opponents returned more than one of Fatony’s bombs in just two games last season. Through the first eight weeks of the year, they brought back just four punts for a grand total of 7 yards.
“He’s the fourth-down quarterback,” said teammate Drew Lock, who handles those duties on downs one, two and three. “I take care of the rest.”
Fortunately for the Tigers, he wasn’t needed as often last season, punting just 58 times, the fewest punts for Mizzou since 2008. Two years earlier Fatony was among MU’s most valuable players as a freshman when he punted a school-record 81 times. His tireless work trying to salvage field position earned respect within the locker room and built a cult following among fans.
“He’s a professional as far as his approach,” Hill said. “He’s always ready when it’s his turn. I just told the offensive guys, ‘Just get the sucker to fourth down and we’ll be in good shape.’”
In last year’s Texas Bowl loss to Texas, Fatony had a front-row seat to one of the best punting performances in memory when Texas junior and current Seattle Seahawks rookie Michael Dickson consistently pinned the Tigers deep and earned game MVP honors. His team lost, but Fatony could take some pride in seeing a fellow specialist earn acclaim.
“Punting is a brotherhood, like a fraternity you can say,” Fatony said. “So anytime anyone does well, it’s awesome seeing other punters have success. He did things I can learn from. Everyone does things I can learn from. … It was awesome for him to have that kind of success and I’m looking for him to kill it at the next level.”
Far more surprising than Fatony last season, McCann gave the Tigers a double dose of kicking prowess. A nationally prized recruit from O’Fallon, Ill., McCann endured a shaky freshman season, when he missed four extra points and connected on just half of his 12 field goal attempts. Odom stayed committed to McCann last fall and the kicker rewarded his faith, making 15 of 17 field goals, posting the nation’s fifth-best percentage at 88.2. He botched an extra point in the season’s first game, then made 51 of the season’s next 52 tries.
Six of Mizzou’s seven wins last season were decided by at least four touchdowns, all but the regular-season finale at Arkansas, when the Tigers needed McCann’s 19-yard field goal in the closing seconds of a 48-45 win. The kick validated what McCann already believed going into the season: His leg was good enough to win games for Mizzou.
“It just meant a lot for me and our team,” he said. “It was either we lost by a lot or won by a lot, and (the field goal) just showed me and our team we can battle it out to the end or don’t need to blow teams out all the time.”
Fatony has never lacked confidence — he busted out a golf swing celebration when he placed a perfect punt while trailing Purdue by 32 points last year — but he’s watched McCann kick the ball longer and straighter with a restored belief in his talents. Nobody on the roster probably knows McCann as well as Fatony, who will serve as his holder on field goals and extra points for a third straight year.
“Tucker, man, he’s done so much to switch his mentality,” Fatony said. “The amount of work he’s put in here is ridiculous. He stepped up his game. He’s done everything he can to put himself in the best position possible.”
And now Hill’s in position to work with both, two proven pieces of the program.
