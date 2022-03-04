Faulk turning minuses into (lots of) plusses for Blues

NEW YORK — Back in the Carolina days when he was a perennial “Green Jacket” contender, Justin Faulk wasn’t the biggest fan of hockey’s “plus/minus” statistic.

“I used to say the stat was brutal when I was minus-25 and 26 or 36, whatever it was for however many years in a row,” he said with a smile. “So I can’t say it’s a good stat now. That’s my opinion on it.”

OK, Faulk was never minus-36. But he was minus-26 during the 2017-18 season for Carolina. And he was minus-22 two years before that.

For the uninitiated, plus-minus is the goal differential for a player while on the ice. More precisely, the number of goals scored by the player’s team while he’s on the ice minus the number of goals allowed. It’s not the end-all, be-all of hockey statistics, because you could play the perfect shift, do everything right, but have a teammate get beat for a goal — and still get tagged with a “minus.”

Be that as it may, during a stretch when he made the All-Star Game three times largely because of his scoring ability, Faulk was a minus-100 combined over eight seasons with the Hurricanes.

“It’s not that I don’t like the stat that much,” Faulk said. “I used to say that, probably because I was always in the hunt for the Green Jacket in the league.”

Because, you know, in golf being minus-25 in a tournament like the Masters is a good thing. A great thing, actually. You know, lowest in the clubhouse.

“Never won it,” Faulk said, laughing. “I have on my individual team, though.”

Well, times have changed in St. Louis. Because the player who was minus-100 over all those seasons in Carolina is plus-43 in a little over 2½ season with the Blues. This season alone, Faulk is plus-35, which ranked fourth in the NHL entering Thursday’s games.

Whatever’s the opposite of a plus-minus Green Jacket, Faulk’s in the running for that. Colorado’s Devon Toews led the way at plus-45 through Wednesday’s games.

Obviously, something good must be happening when Faulk is on the ice to be plus-35.

“My teammates are scoring a lot of goals right now,” Faulk said. “Our team’s scoring goals. I’ve been lucky enough to try and chip in on those. Torey (Krug) eats the empty-netters when we’re down a goal. So I get to be the beneficiary of not eating those. I get lucky on those.”

It may also be a sign that Faulk has retooled his game in St. Louis, evolving into a pretty good defensive player.

“I think I’ve always played physical,” Faulk said. “I’ve always liked to do that. I can use my skating to kind of help that a little bit, kind of get in guys’ way.

“But definitely I think it’s hard to learn defense in this league. It’s not easy. You can come in with skill and get things done offensively, but it takes guys a long time sometimes to learn the defensive side of things.

“And I think that’s why it’s harder for defensemen to come into the league. Usually it takes them a little bit longer to develop.”

At age 29, Faulk has developed into a strong two-way defenseman. He still contributes offensively. Maybe not to the degree he did at Carolina, where he scored 11 or more goals in four of his last five seasons, including a career-high 17 during the 2016-17 campaign.

But he’s become very hard to play against on the other side of the puck. Faulk is strong along the boards in puck battles, pretty stout in front of the net. Although he lacks the reach of some of the Blues’ taller defensemen such as Colton Parayko and Niko Mikkola, he uses stickwork to break up his share of plays.

And he’s usually reliable when it comes to clearing the zone. So all things considered, Faulk has been the Blues’ best defenseman last season and so far this season. Who’s been better?

“I think I probably appreciate (defense) a little bit more than I did when I came in the league,” Faulk said. “Just because everyone thought it was cool to put up points when you’re young.

“I would say I’m probably just a little bit more patient. I think I can read the game pretty well. I was probably a little more stubborn when I was younger. I tried being aggressive and I love to be aggressive. But sometimes definitely I’m on the negative side of it for sure. I still get caught once in a while doing that.”

But not like it was back in the days when he contended for the Green Jacket.

