Feds back Ameren’s move to retire coal plant early, but say it should happen faster

Ameren should close its second-largest coal-fired power plant sooner than proposed, the U.S. Department of Justice said in recent court filings.

The electric utility offered to close the giant Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County by March 2024. But DOJ lawyers said in a court filing last week that the company’s proposal “runs astray.” They recommended that the utility’s latest motion be denied, and accused the company of pitching a “drawn out” plan that it engineered for itself.

The legal saga at Rush Island goes back more than a decade, when illegal modifications were made to the 1970s-era plant that enabled Ameren to run the facility’s generators more, and emit more pollution. In recent years, multiple court rulings against Ameren left it with a decision to either install expensive pollution controls estimated to cost up to $1 billion, or to close Rush Island ahead of its 2039 schedule.

The DOJ’s recent brief, filed Dec. 28, responded to an Ameren motion to close the power plant by 2024, 15 years earlier than initially planned. The filing seemed to signal that the decade-long legal battle surrounding the facility — sparked by years of Clean Air Act violations and excessive pollution — was nearing a conclusion.

The court squabbles have now pivoted to when and how the plant’s closure should take place — and whether it should happen largely on Ameren’s terms or based on those of a federal court in St. Louis.

An Ameren spokesman said that the company’s legal team has until the end of the week to reply to the new filing. Marty Lyons, the newly appointed CEO of the company, said last month it remains “committed to reliable and affordable electric service,” while “reducing emissions and building on our longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The DOJ’s response to Ameren’s motion was joined by the Sierra Club, which intervened in the case as another plaintiff.

Ameren was supposed to install pollution controls called “scrubbers” by March 2024. But now that the company has said it won’t install the technology — and will instead retire the plant — the DOJ said compliance “can occur much more quickly.”

DOJ lawyers argued that “the need for prompt compliance is particularly acute in this case,” citing court findings that the plant’s excessive release of pollutants like sulfur dioxide poses irreparable harms to residents of downwind communities, including increased risks of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, hardened arteries and premature deaths.

Ameren said it will determine an appropriate retirement date, informed by an ongoing study about electric reliability conducted along with the regional grid overseer, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO.

The DOJ countered that “it is up to the Court, not Ameren” to set the deadline for when Rush Island shuts down — calling it an “extraordinary” request to leave that power in the hands of the utility.

The DOJ said that Ameren “has already told MISO it should assume a relatively distant retirement date” at least 18 months away, for the purposes of conducting the grid reliability study. But the company has also acknowledged that MISO only requires about six months of advance notice for a proposed retirement, the filing says.

“Tripling the minimum time for Rush Island’s retirement notice may suit Ameren’s interests, but any delay in the plant’s shutdown will come at the expense of human health and welfare,” DOJ lawyers wrote.

The filing said Ameren could have reached out to MISO sooner “to evaluate potential retirement.”

“Ameren fails to acknowledge that these potential delays are entirely of its own making,” the DOJ filing said. The company first raised the possibility of the plant’s retirement in 2018, the DOJ said. In 2019, it was instructed to evaluate Rush Island’s fate by utility regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission, but “waited another two years to even preliminarily reach out to MISO.”

The DOJ also raised questions about how much Rush Island should be allowed to operate between now and its retirement. Should limits be imposed to minimize the plant’s pollution? Should just one of its two units be allowed to run? Should use be confined to the summer “air-conditioning season” when electricity demand is pushed to its highest levels of the year?

Though still heavily reliant on coal power, Ameren has made significant commitments to renewable energy, including a plan unveiled last year to funnel $8 billion toward wind and solar projects over the next two decades. The company also accelerated aims to reduce carbon emissions, and reach “net-zero” by 2050.

Rush Island’s legal fate could advance both objectives. When Ameren announced last month that it would retire the plant, the company said the move “will be in the best interests of the public” and all involved. It pointed to a newly approved financing policy in the state, called securitization, that lets utilities close coal plants and direct investment toward alternatives, like renewable energy projects, that stand to generate cheaper power and reduce costs for captive customers.

