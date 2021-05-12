 Skip to main content
FES Marathon Kids Club reaches goal
FES Marathon Kids Club reaches goal

The Marathon Kids Club was established as part of the activities for Fredericktown Elementary's afterschool program, Learning Zone, seven years ago.

Students must make a year-long commitment to the class in order to participate and achieve their 26.2 mile goal.

Students typically complete a mile at each class. As they improve, most can complete 1.5-2 miles per class.

Instructors Buffi Ayyagari and Christy Pense begin each class with a review of miles completed, goal setting for the day's run, and a warm up.

The class helps students to practice decision making, optimistic thinking skills, and goal-directed behaviors as part of the social emotional focus at Learning Zone. Students will have the opportunity to continue with MKC at the Intermediate school next year.

Congratulations to the runners on completing their marathon this year.

