FFA barbeque, game night

January 18, the Fredericktown FFA had its first meeting of the New Year.

The chapter took care of new and old business at the monthly meeting.

After the meeting was over we headed out to the shop where we had grilled hot dogs, brats, and punch.

Despite the frigid weather, we braved the cold. We set up games for our members to play while they mingled with their friends. There was corn hole, washers, and our annual competitive game of spoons. Everyone had a great time and as usual we can’t wait for our next one.

