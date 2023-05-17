The Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Parent/Member Banquet May 9.

High School Principal Craig Gibbs gave the welcome. After dinner, several awards were presented.

Allie Clark and Trent Stockton were presented the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree. Andy and Anita Clark accepted the degree in memory of Allie. She was a wonderful young woman who loved the outdoors and had a strong will and determination unmatched by many. Trent Stockton served as the student teacher for the Fredericktown Agriculture Department this spring semester. Stockton has taken a position as an Agriculture Educator at Belle, MO. He will be a quality educator and advocate for the Agriculture Industry.

The Star Greenhand, Chapter Star Farmer, and Chapter Star in Agricultural Placement were presented. These awards are based on the member’s participation in FFA, their S.A.E. program, and their scholastic achievements. Lyndee Hinkle was the recipient of the Star Greenhand award. The Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Grant Wagner. The Chapter Star in Ag. Placement award was presented to Lane Mathes.

Also recognized were the career development event teams, proficiency award winners, those who received the scholarship pin, and those who received their state and area FFA degrees. Leah Thompson was presented a special photo and award for winning first place at the Missouri State FFA Convention Advanced Public Speaking. She is the first member of Fredericktown FFA Chapter to advance to Nationals in a Leadership Development Event.

After the awards ceremony the new FFA officers were installed. The new FFA officers for 2023-2024 year are President Gavin Graham, Vice President Leah Thompson, Secretary Ashley Avalos, Treasurer Terri Duffel and Pakey Matthews, Reporter Mattie Miller and Clara Basden, Sentinel Corgan Gerler, Historian Izzy Pirtle, Parliamentarian Emily Todd, 2nd Vice President Addie Shetley, Asst. Secretary Ella Clauser, Asst. Treasurer Zach Tuller, Asst. Reporter Alivia Jones, and Asst. Historian Donnie Laut.