FFA Members attend State Convention

Twenty-three members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter earned the right to attend a trip to the 93rd Missouri State FFA Convention which was held over four weekends in Columbia and Sedalia, Missouri.

Two of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter members earned one of the state’s highest honors, the State FFA Degree. Roughly 780 members statewide earned their State FFA Degree. This represents the top three percent of the more than 26,000 FFA members in Missouri. Eleven chapter members were recognized on stage for being the Area 15 winner in one of the 47 Proficiency award categories. Libby Mooney received second place in Ag Sales among other students in the state. Garrett Graham was recognized as Area 15 State Star Farmer.

Garrett Graham and Zach Link both received their State FFA Degree. They join a select list of 241 other members from Fredericktown who have earned their State FFA Degree (formerly called the State Farmer) since the chapter was chartered in 1929.

Students participated in career development events which ranged from Public Speaking to Forestry. All the members that went and participated had fun and are looking forward to next year’s convention.

