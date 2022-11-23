FFA members compete in area fall public speaking events

October 20, twelve members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter competed in public speaking events sponsored by different Missouri agriculture organizations at the district level.
The purpose for the contests is to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interests and awareness of the various aspects of each of the six industries, which include: Missouri Cooperatives, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Pork Producers, Fairs and Festivals, Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives, Teach Ag, Sheep Producers, Soil and Water, Missouri Farm Bureau, as well as Missouri Quarter Horse.
The following Fredericktown FFA members participated at the area level: Donnie Laut, Pork Producers-2nd, Zach Tuller-2nd MO Forest Products, Ethan Vane 2nd MO Pet Breeders, Sydney Feltz-1st MO Cattlemens, Sera Tarkington-2nd MO Quarter Horse Association, Elijah Killian-2nd Soil and Water, Pakey Matthews-1st MO Cattlemens, Leah Thompson-1st MO Forest Products, Izzy Pirtle-1st Missouri Teach Ag, Ashley Avalos-1st Soil and Water, Ella Clauser-3rd MO Teach Ag, and Erika Robbs-4th Quarter Horse Association. Ten of the speakers moved on to compete at the district level. All students gained valuable skills and experiences.