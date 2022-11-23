FFA members compete in area fall public speaking events

October 20, twelve members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter competed in public speaking events sponsored by different Missouri agriculture organizations at the district level.

The purpose for the contests is to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interests and awareness of the various aspects of each of the six industries, which include: Missouri Cooperatives, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Pork Producers, Fairs and Festivals, Young Farmers and Young Farm Wives, Teach Ag, Sheep Producers, Soil and Water, Missouri Farm Bureau, as well as Missouri Quarter Horse.