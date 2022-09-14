FFA members excel at state fair livestock shows

Emma Chandler, Fredericktown FFA member recently showed sheep while attending the Missouri State Fair.

She raises a variety of animals such as sheep, cattle, quail, as well as others as a part of her Supervised Agriculture Experience Program on her family farm in Madison County. Emma was awarded many different places in the show which included: Dorset Advantage Ewe Grand Champion (AOMB-All other meat breeds), Dorset Advantage Buck lamb-Reserve Champion AOMB, Shropshire and Horned Dorsets brought home second and first in class. Emma won the fitting contest, and she won the FFA Shepard Award.

Emma said she had a wonderful time at the Missouri State Fair.

Pakey Matthews, Fredericktown FFA member showed in the FFA, 4H, and open classes at the Missouri State Fair with cattle and sheep.

His placings are as followed: 4H Cattle-1st in class, Reserve Division Champion; Open Cattle-3rd in class; and FFA Sheep-2nd and 3rd in class, with Reserve Breed Champion Ram.

Pakey’s SAE consists of diversified livestock and working on his family farm. He owns a number of head of cattle and works hard to develop quality livestock for his show and commercial herds.