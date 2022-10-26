FFA members go to SEMO

October 5, twelve members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter along with Mrs. Allgier attended SEMO’s field day.

While they were there they got to learn about all the numerous agriculture programs they can go in. Some majors discussed were agriculture communications, agriculture industry, agriculture systems management, animal science, floriculture, plat and soil science, agricultural education, and many biology programs all related to agriculture.

Each student was able to hear from college students about the programs, and most of them had hands on activities. In the animal science station, they were able to watch a veterinarian pregnancy check a cow via ultrasound.

At the end of the day everyone got to sit down and enjoy a meal that was provided by SEMO.