Members of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently traveled to Farminton High School to participate in the Area 15 FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs).

The following members for the Fredericktown FFA submitted FFA books and received first place and blue ribbons, qualifying them for state competition:, Incomplete Record book, Placement: Grant Thompson, Complete Record book, Placement; Leah Thompson; Complete Record Book, Ownership; Gavin Graham, Scrapbook: Terri Duffel and Mattie Miller, and Electronic Scrapbook: Mattie Miller and Terri Duffel.

Also at the LDEs, students have speaking contests that build their ability to be poised and confident in front of people while delivering a speech. Any student that received 3rd place or better moved to district events. The following individuals participated: FFA Creed; Becca Mangold, Division I Public Speaking: DuLaney Banks, 3rd Place, Division II Public Speaking: Ella Clauser, 3rd Place, 1st Place, Extemporaneous Speaking, Ashley Avalos, 3rd Place; Sera Tarkington, Advanced Prepared Public Speaking, Leah Thompson, 1st Place, and Employment Skills/ Job Interview: Pakey Matthews, 1st place.

In team events, Fredericktown has traditionally had a very strong showing in parliamentary procedure, and this year was no different. The team of Gavin Graham, Addie Shetley, Corgan Gerler, Terri Duffel, Alli Bloom, Ashley Avalos, and Madison Weekley took 1st place at Area and will now move on to the district level.

The FFA Knowledge team consisted of Lyndee Hinkle, Grant Thompson, and Izabel Parson.

The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team placed 1st at the area level moving onto districts. The Conduct team consisted of: Becca Mangold, Rider Warden, Gracie Sikes, Lyndee Hinkle, Grant Thompson, Will Clauser, Grady Phillips, and Eli Jarrett.

All of the students performed very well and represented the school in a professional and dignified way.